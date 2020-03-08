6,297 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,857,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,715,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.