6,711 Shares in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC by 31.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 51.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 40.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

