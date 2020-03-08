7,658 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $4,955,000. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $7,276,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 38,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

