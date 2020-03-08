7,969 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $119,100,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $103,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

NYSE:V opened at $184.36 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

