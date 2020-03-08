8,130 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

