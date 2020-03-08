9,776 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.1% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ opened at $208.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.27 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

