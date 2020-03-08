9,903 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $115.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

