ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABB has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ABB by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

