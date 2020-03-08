Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $30.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,569,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

