Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

