Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

NYSE GOLF opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

