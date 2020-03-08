Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4,531,100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,110 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 5.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

