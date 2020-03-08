AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for AeroVironment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $11,923,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,688 shares of company stock worth $1,441,958 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

