Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AKBTY opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.87. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

