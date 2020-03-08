ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for ALSTOM/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ALSTOM/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. ALSTOM/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

