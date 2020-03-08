Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Cut by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

NYSE MO opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

