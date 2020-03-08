American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

