American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Purchases $9,060,186.19 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 316,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

B Wayne Et Al Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 488,792 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after buying an additional 2,286,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,425,000 after buying an additional 1,774,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,584,000 after buying an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,036,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

