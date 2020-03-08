Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teladoc Health Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

TDOC opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $148.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

