Analysts Set Expectations for Omeros Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omeros in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.88 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Omeros has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Omeros by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Omeros by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omeros by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 55,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.