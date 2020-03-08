Analysts Set Expectations for Tilly’s Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TLYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE TLYS opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 196.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 490,929 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $3,685,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1,321.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 214,627 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 118,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

