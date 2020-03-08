Analyzing Danaos (NYSE:DAC) & Grupo TMM SAB (NYSE:GTMAY)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Danaos alerts:

This table compares Danaos and Grupo TMM SAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $447.24 million 0.28 $131.25 million $9.17 0.55 Grupo TMM SAB $76.74 million 0.34 $990,000.00 N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo TMM SAB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Danaos and Grupo TMM SAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.32%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Grupo TMM SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 29.35% 18.85% 5.59% Grupo TMM SAB 0.94% 0.68% 0.34%

Volatility and Risk

Danaos has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Danaos beats Grupo TMM SAB on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Grupo TMM SAB

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.