Analyzing Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp $285.62 million 8.15 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -25.23

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marin Software and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 5 0 3.00

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $63.40, suggesting a potential upside of 83.45%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Marin Software.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. It also provides Marin Enterprise that provides digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising; and Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

