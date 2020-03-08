Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Antares Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATRS. ValuEngine lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.49 million, a P/E ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 0.99. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

