Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $4,483,423.20 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 104,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $4,483,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE APO opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

