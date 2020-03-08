Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,160 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 7.6% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $69.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

