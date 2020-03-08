Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQMS. Alliance Global Partners cut Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $75,284.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,948.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $139,933.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,661 shares of company stock valued at $219,648. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 193,808 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

