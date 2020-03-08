Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

NASDAQ ASNA opened at $3.03 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.