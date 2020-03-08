Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.13.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

