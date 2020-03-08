ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Critical Survey

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR and G4S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 G4S/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk and Volatility

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G4S/ADR has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR and G4S/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR $2.74 billion 1.18 $455.64 million $1.00 7.06 G4S/ADR $9.91 billion 0.30 $109.45 million $1.09 8.83

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G4S/ADR. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G4S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of G4S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR and G4S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR N/A N/A N/A G4S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

G4S/ADR beats ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products. It also provides various therapeutic products, including anaesthetics; and injectable anticoagulants comprising orgaran for the treatment of HIT under the Thrombosis brand. In addition, the company offers oncology, endocrinology, and women's health products, as well as consumer healthcare products. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services; automated cash solutions for retailers, automated bulk-teller solution for banks, and mobile banking services, as well as G4S Pay, a retail cash solution; and security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions. The company serves corporates and industrials, government, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, and ports and airports, as well as the retail, transport and logistics, and leisure and tourism sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

