ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASBFY. ValuEngine raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.