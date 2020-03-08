Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,941.36 ($38.69).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,152 ($28.31) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,579.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,441.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

