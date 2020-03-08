AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of AT&T worth $243,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $37.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

