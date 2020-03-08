AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $23.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $23.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $22.98. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2021 earnings at $25.30 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.49 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.47.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,060.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,077.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,127.68. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a one year low of $924.25 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

