Bank of Marin Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average is $172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

