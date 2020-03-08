Bank of Marin Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $180.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.72 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average is $198.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

