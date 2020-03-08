Bank of Marin Acquires New Stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in New York Times by 230,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in New York Times by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYT opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

