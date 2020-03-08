Bank of Marin Acquires Shares of 2,571 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,581,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after buying an additional 141,174 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after buying an additional 66,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

DE stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.14. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,805. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.