Bank of Marin Acquires Shares of 6,114 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

