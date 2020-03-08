Bank of Marin Buys New Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of Marin bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

