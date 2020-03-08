Bank of Marin Buys New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Marin bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 190,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 38,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 137,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

