Bank of Marin Buys Shares of 11,596 Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INST. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 60.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 70.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Instructure alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INST. First Analysis lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $48.69 on Friday. Instructure Inc has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST).

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.