Bank of Marin Invests $1.16 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. salesforce.com makes up about 1.2% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in salesforce.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 743,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 820.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $4,197,322.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,694.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,647,448. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.