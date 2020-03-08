Bank of Marin Invests $1.25 Million in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $505,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.36 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

