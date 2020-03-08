Bank of Marin Invests $1.38 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,075,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,806,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,565,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,368 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.41 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.