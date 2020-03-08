Bank of Marin Invests $1.53 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 567,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $161.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $154.74 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

