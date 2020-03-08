Bank of Marin Invests $1.64 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $298.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.18 and a 200 day moving average of $312.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

