Bank of Marin Invests $2.92 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.0% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VTI opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

