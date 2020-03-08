Bank of Marin Invests $427,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $87.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

