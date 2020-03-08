Bank of Marin Invests $450,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

